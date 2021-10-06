Army organises Mega Medical and Veterinary Camp at Bandowala village in Jammu

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in order to deliver medical and health care services to the agrarian population residing in remote locations along the Line of Control (LoC), Army on Wednesday organised a Mega Medical and Veterinary Camp in Bandowala village of Pallanwala Sector in Jammu.

AIR correspondent reports that a team of doctors from Army, aided by doctors from Civil Administration reached out to the people and facilitated provision of essential medical services.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocols, the camp also spread awareness on the pandemic and emphasized on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination. A total of 725 villagers (257 females, 386 males) and 35 livestock were provided free medical care in both the camps.

The sustained efforts of Army in the area to contribute towards empowering and upliftment of the society and extend a helping hand to locals along with their commitments along the LoC were lauded by one and all. The local populace and Civil Administration expressed gratitude for the noble initiative of providing medical and veterinary assistance at their doorstep.