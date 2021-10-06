Delhi records 26 new Covid cases, zero deaths

AMN

26 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the last 24 hours in the National Capital. Delhi Government said, 21 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours and no death was reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital is 358.

More than one lakh 53 thousand beneficiaries were inoculated with doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this, over one crore 85 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far.