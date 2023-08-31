Union minister Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh attends function of Meri Maati Mera Desh at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok

AMN

Union minister of state for education and external affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today attended the valedictory function of Meri Maati Mera Desh under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for collective efforts from all countrymen to make India the third largest global economy in the next five years. Dr Singh said as India successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and prepares for a solar mission, the country aims to be a superpower in terms of knowledge and technology, and in sociocultural values to guide the world as a Vishwa Guru.

Highlighting Sikkim University’s achievements as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, vice-chancellor of the institution Avinash Khare informed that it is the only university in the world to offer courses till the PhD level in Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo languages.

The programme was organized by Sikkim University; Vidya Bharati, Sikkim; and Sikkim Vir Gorkha Ex-servicemen Welfare Association.