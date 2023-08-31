Piyush Goyal unveils statue of First Finance Minister of Independent India RK Shanmugam Chetty in Coimbatore

AMN

Union Minister of Textiles, Piyush Goyal, today, unveiled the statue of the First Finance Minister of the Independent India RK Shanmugam Chetty at the South Indian Mills Association complex (SIMA) in Coimbatore.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Smt Darshana V. Jhardosh, Coimbatore South MLA, Smt Vanathi Srinivasan, and senior executives of the South Indian Mills Association were also present on the occasion.

R K Shanmugam Chetty was a driving force behind the establishment of the South Indian Mills Association, an organization that has played a pivotal role in shaping the Textile industry in South India. It is a distinguished organization dedicated to promoting the interests of the Textile industry in the southern region of the country. Founded by RK Shanmugam Chetty, it continues to be a pivotal player in fostering growth and innovation within the sector.