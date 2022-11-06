FreeCurrencyRates.com

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expresses concern over Delhi’s air quality remaining in severe category for 5th day in a row

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has cautioned that air pollution-related stubble burning cases have risen by 160 per cent in Rajasthan and 20 per cent in Punjab in October this year compared to last year. He expressed serious concern over Delhi’s air quality remaining in the severe category for the fifth day in a row, forcing closure of primary schools. Dr. Singh mentioned that States like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have recorded progressive decline in the incidents of stubble fire burning.

The Minister said, the data indicates that Rajasthan and Punjab governments are not serious about air quality. He said, the two states have not properly utilized the funds which were provided by the Centre to purchase machines for stubble management. Dr. Singh added that Centre has provided more than 3,000 crore rupees to States for stubble management, out of which nearly 1,500 Crore rupees was provided to Punjab alone.

