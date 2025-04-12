Union Home Secretary holds a video conference with Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal

AMN / WEB DESK

In view of the communal violence reported in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, the Union Home Secretary held a video conference with Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal today. The DGP, West Bengal briefed that the situation was tense but under control and was being monitored closely. DGP further stated that he is taking the assistance of BSF posted locally, and that more than 150 persons have been arrested.

The Union Home Secretary stated that apart from nearly 300 BSF personnel locally available in Murshidabad, additional 5 Companies have been deployed at the request of the State Government.

The Union Home Secretary advised the State administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts also, and to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest. Union Home Secretary stated that the Centre is also closely monitoring the situation and assured the State all possible assistance including deployment of additional manpower, if necessary.