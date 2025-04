Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani of Italy called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. During the meeting, the President said that there is great potential for growth in bilateral trade and investment between India and Italy. She highlighted that India’s rapid economic growth and the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 present numerous opportunities for industrial partnerships and collaboration.

