Cycle Rally in Delhi Marks 78 Years of India-Russia Diplomatic Ties

Celebrating the 78th anniversary of the India – Russia diplomatic relationship, a cycle rally was organised in New Delhi on Sunday where more than 300 people participated in the event. The cycling rally also commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Russian victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.



Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov took to X and extended greetings on the 78th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.



The Russian Embassy stated that the strategic partnership of Russia and India is distinguished by the scale and depth of ties in politics, trade and technology, science, education and culture.