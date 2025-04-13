India, Nepal to step up check cross-border smuggling of gold, narcotics, fake currency

India and Nepal have decided to strengthen measures to check cross-border smuggling of gold, narcotics, fake currency notes and other goods such as e-cigarettes, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Sunday.

The issue was discussed at the 21st Director-General level talks on Customs Cooperation held between the two countries in Kathmandu on April 10-11. The Indian delegation was led by Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director-General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue, while the Nepali delegation was led by Mahesh Bhattarai, Director-General, Department of Customs, Nepal.

It was acknowledged that smuggling of goods has been a common challenge, and both sides looked forward towards cooperation in preventing smuggling across the borders with active engagement and exchange of intelligence. Both nations agreed to take necessary measures to control the unauthorised trade and work in tandem.

Nepal is a priority partner of India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy. India accounts for two-thirds of Nepal’s exports and is the largest trade partner of Nepal. The bilateral talks on Customs cooperation are an important mechanism to facilitate genuine trade as well as to prevent illicit trade along the border in an interconnected world.

The meeting also reviewed progress on MoU on Pre-arrival Exchange of Customs Data and Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES); finalisation of Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA); facilitation of movement of transit cargo under Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS); automation and digitisation of transit processes; upgradation of border infrastructure; knowledge sharing program and support for capacity development, among others.

Both sides emphasised on collaborating in areas that can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trade and customs operations across the border that deliver significant economic benefits to both countries. It was mutually agreed to consider new technologies for facilitating trade and preventing smuggling of goods.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note. The Nepali side expressed their gratitude to the Government of India, particularly the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), for knowledge sharing and capacity enhancement programmes for Nepal Customs officials at different levels, the statement added