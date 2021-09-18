Union Culture ministry organises 4-Day event to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Chorbat liberation in Turtuk area of Ladakh region

AMN

Union Culture ministry is organising a 4-Day event to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Chorbat liberation in Turtuk area of Ladakh region. During the 1971 war, Indian Army liberated Turtuk, Chulunkha, Garadi, Tyakshi and Thang villages in Ladakh region.

As a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” Chorbat Liberation will be celebrated from 22nd to 25th September with cultural festivals in Turtuk and nearby villages. Artists from all over the country along with the local artists will participate in the cultural festival. The event is also aimed to promote the local Balti Culture of Noorbakshia and tourism in the region. Union Ministers and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor are scheduled to participate in the 4-day events.