Rajasthan govt issues fresh guidelines for relaxing COVID restrictions

AMN / JAIPUR

The Rajasthan Government has announced several relaxations in the COVID restrictions. The Home Department issued fresh guidelines, which will be effective from Monday. The school classes from 6th to 8th Standard will be resumed from Monday while those from 1st to 5th Standard will be resumed from 27th of September.

For the first time in COVID crisis, schools have been allowed to open for small children. Buses, autos and cabs have also been allowed for transportation of students and school staff. It will be mandatory for school staff and drivers associated with school vehicles to get at least one dose of COVID vaccine 14 days in advance.

Classes in the school will be run at fifty per cent capacity. Written permission from parents has been made mandatory to attend classes. Two hundred people have been allowed to attend the wedding ceremony. Cinema halls can also be opened with full capacity. Yoga Centres, gyms, animal haat fairs and swimming pools are also allowed to open. Night curfew will continue in the entire state from 11 P.M. to 5 A.M.