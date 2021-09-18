India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2021 06:56:54      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan govt issues fresh guidelines for relaxing COVID restrictions

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / JAIPUR

The Rajasthan Government has announced several relaxations in the COVID restrictions. The Home Department issued fresh guidelines, which will be effective from Monday. The school classes from 6th to 8th Standard will be resumed from Monday while those from 1st to 5th Standard will be resumed from 27th of September.

For the first time in COVID crisis, schools have been allowed to open for small children. Buses, autos and cabs have also been allowed for transportation of students and school staff. It will be mandatory for school staff and drivers associated with school vehicles to get at least one dose of COVID vaccine 14 days in advance.

Classes in the school will be run at fifty per cent capacity. Written permission from parents has been made mandatory to attend classes. Two hundred people have been allowed to attend the wedding ceremony. Cinema halls can also be opened with full capacity. Yoga Centres, gyms, animal haat fairs and swimming pools are also allowed to open. Night curfew will continue in the entire state from 11 P.M. to 5 A.M.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Ganguly says decision made keeping "the future roadmap" in mind Harpal Singh Bedi Virat Kohli on Thu ...

Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz