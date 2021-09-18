India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Sero survey suggests more than 85 % people in Mumbai has developed immunity against Coronavirus

AMN

Mumbai civic body has conducted a sero survey according to which more than 85 percent of the population has developed immunity against the Coronavirus. Though this brings a big respite for Mumbaikars, but the BMC has warned people against getting infected by the disease if a new variant of the virus emerge and has strongly advised people to follow all the safety guidelines prescribed by the government.

Mumbaikars can heave a sigh of relief after the report of latest sero survey which says 86.64 percent of the citizens of Mumbai have developed antibodies against Covid 19. Of these, 87.02 per cent samples were from slum areas and 86.22 per cent were from non-slum areas. The survey found 88.29 percent females to have developed immunity against 85.07 per cent males. It may be noted that about 65% of the population has been vaccinated out of which 90.26 percent have developed antibodies. However, over 79 per cent of those who have not been vaccinated against covid have also developed antibodies.

SPORTS

خبرنامہ

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

