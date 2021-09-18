Surat will get maximum benefits from recently announced PLI Scheme: Piyush Goyal

AMN

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the biggest center for the Man Made Fiber industry – Surat will get maximum benefits from the recently announced PLI Scheme. He was interacting with media persons at Surat in Gujarat yesterday. He said that the scheme will generate employment opportunities & create Global Champions in the textile sector. Mr Goyal has also visited the famous diamond market of Surat and met the people of diamond industries. He said that the diamond market of Surat occupies a special place in the diamond business of the country. Mr. Goyal also inaugurated an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Surat on the occasion of his birthday. The exhibition displays various incidents and aspects of Prime Minister Modi’s life through pictures. Union Minister of State for textile Darshan Jardosh remained present on this occasion.