Leh registers 70 fresh cases of COVID-19

AMN

After continuous decline in the number of covid cases, Leh registered 70 fresh cases yesterday. After several months of gradual decline, huge number of single day covid positive cases are reported in Leh. Most of the fresh cases are reportedly screened in a private school. It is over two months, higher secondary schools and colleges are opened for offline classes in Ladakh. With fresh covid cases, the number of active positive cases in Leh rise from 38 to 106 in a day.

To control the situation, Leh District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Shrikant Suse ordered temporary closure of all schools and residential hostels for fifteen days starting from today. He also instructed medical department to screen the homebound students with RT-PCR tests to keep a tab on the prevailing situation. Mr Shrikant also instructed the students to stay in home quarantine alongwith family members for seven days irrespective of their covid test results.