Flood alert issued in Odisha

AMN

The Odisha government is keeping a close watch on the possibility of any flood in the major rivers of the state. According to official sources, there is no likelihood of any flood in the Mahanadi river system as the water inflow into the Hirakud dam has been gradually decreasing. However, some other rivers like Subarnarekha are now in spate.

The state government has alerted the concerned district administration of the possibility of flood water entering certain low-lying areas adjoining the river tonight. Rescue and relief teams have been positioned in the vulnerable pockets.