Centre to set up a water testing lab in all blocks by 2023: Jal Shakti Minister

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that target has been set by the Centre to set up a water testing lab in all blocks of the country by 2023. He said that so far over two thousand accredited labs have been set up. Talking to newspersons in Guwahati today, Mr. Shekhawat said that nearly 15,000 crore rupees have been given to North Eastern states under Jal Jeevan Mission. He expressed hope that Assam would achieve the target of households water tape connections before 2024.

The Minister said that the North Eastern states are doing well under Jal Jeevan Mission despite various constraints. Mr. Shekhawat added that six lakh women across the country were trained on how to test pure and safe drinking water. Earlier, he took part in a review meeting of all North Eastern PHE Ministers in Guwahati.