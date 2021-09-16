229 fresh COVID cases registered in last 24 hours in Meghalaya

AMN

229 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours including 86 recoveries in Meghalaya. Directorate of Health Services informed that three COVID-related deaths were reported all from East Khasi Hills district and two of them were not vaccinated bringing the total fatalities to 1,370. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,804 while the recovered number has reached 75,784.

The total confirmed COVID cases in the state have reached 78,958 and 14,33,775 people have been vaccinated out of which 10,52,417 have received the first dose and 3,81,358 have received the second dose.