Telangana unveils its Information Technology policy for next 5 years

AMN

Telangana on Thursday unveiled its Information Technology policy for next five years. State Information Technology and Industries Minister K. Taraka Ramarao formally launched the second IT Policy in Hyderabad with focus on digital empowerment of citizens, innovation and entrepreneurship and taking innovation ecosystem to global levels. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, technology for social good will be the focus area and due importance will be given to distribution of development for taking IT sector to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Stating that Telangana is the hub of emerging technologies, Mr Rao said the fibre optic network called T-Fibre in the state, is not matched by any other state. He also recalled the recently launched projects like Medicine from the Sky. He said, Hyderabad city offers scope for adopting digital technologies for enhancing the quality of life and the government departments will be the drivers of technology use. It may be recalled that Telangana launched its first IT policy in 2016 after the state was formed in 2014.