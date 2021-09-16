India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Sep 2021 12:55:51      انڈین آواز

Telangana unveils its Information Technology policy for next 5 years

AMN

Telangana on Thursday unveiled its Information Technology policy for next five years. State Information Technology and Industries Minister K. Taraka Ramarao formally launched the second IT Policy in Hyderabad with focus on digital empowerment of citizens, innovation and entrepreneurship and taking innovation ecosystem to global levels. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, technology for social good will be the focus area and due importance will be given to distribution of development for taking IT sector to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Stating that Telangana is the hub of emerging technologies, Mr Rao said the fibre optic network called T-Fibre in the state, is not matched by any other state. He also recalled the recently launched projects like Medicine from the Sky. He said, Hyderabad city offers scope for adopting digital technologies for enhancing the quality of life and the government departments will be the drivers of technology use. It may be recalled that Telangana launched its first IT policy in 2016 after the state was formed in 2014.

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Ganguly says decision made keeping "the future roadmap" in mind Harpal Singh Bedi Virat Kohli on Thu ...

Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

