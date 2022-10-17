UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 3 day visit to India

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in India on Oct 18 on a three-day official visit. This will be his first visit to India, since he assumed his second term in office in January this year.

Mr. Guterres will commence his visit to India by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He will also address at IIT Mumbai on India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation. Antonio Guterres will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline on 20th of this month at Kevadiya in Gujarat. Mr. Guterres is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. He will also visit India’s first solar-powered village and Sun Temple at Modhera in Gujarat.

External Affairs Ministry said, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with Antonio Guterres on host of issues including India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism.