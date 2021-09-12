Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of their newly formed interim govt in Afghanistan
Most religious conversions done during BJP’s tenure: Chhattisgarh CM
India, Australia emphasise to work on shared vision of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Sep 2021 08:41:45      انڈین آواز

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi all set for talks in Iran

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is all set for talks in Iran today in order to ease a standoff between Tehran and the West. The meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will take place next week. Grossi arrived in Tehran last night, Iranian state media said. The IAEA and Iran’s envoy to the agency said he would meet the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami.

Grossi is expected to hold a news conference at Vienna airport this evening after returning later, the IAEA said. The IAEA informed member states this week that there had been no progress on two central issues. The issues include explaining of uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment. After solving these issues, the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran’s nuclear programme as provided for by the 2015 deal.

SPORTS

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to motivate people in areas outside sports

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few are ...

Durand Cup: Luna penalty enables Kerala Blasters to beat Indian Navy

Kolkata,11 September:   Riding on   Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna's 71st-minute spot-ki ...

US Open Tennis: Djokovic defeats Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev

In US Open Tennis, Top seed Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev to set up Summit C ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

