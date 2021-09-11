Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of their newly formed interim govt in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Reports say, the Taliban have cancelled the inauguration ceremony of their newly formed interim government in Afghanistan. The ceremony was reportedly to be held today – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In the meantime,in Panjshir province, it was reported that former Afghanistan vice president Amrullah Saleh’s brother Rohullah was killed yesterday. He was allegedly tortured by Taliban fighters.

However, a news agency affiliated with the Taliban has denied the allegations and said that he was killed during clashes in Panjshir province. Meanwhile, even as commercial flights have resumed operations at Kabul airport, the international community remains sceptical about the Taliban’s promises to allow people to leave the country and to ensure certain human rights.