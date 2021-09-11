Two killed as tornado hits Italian island

AMN/ WEB DESK

n Italy, two people were killed after a tornado swept through an island last night. Nine others were injured as the whirlwind overturned cars and ripped off roofs on the tourist hotspot of Pantelleria, according to Italy’s civil protection agency. Four of the wounded remain in a critical condition.

An off-duty fireman is among the dead, the civil protection agency said. Both he and the other victim, an 86-year-old man, were driving their cars at the time.

The Mediterranean island of Pantelleria is known for its volcanic cliffs and hot springs and is a favourite spot for celebrities.

While tornadoes are not typically associated with Europe, several hundred are believed to hit the continent every year. Many go unreported as they hit remote rural areas. Five people were killed and 150 injured earlier this year when a whirlwind hit the Czech Republic.