इंडियन आवाज़     13 Sep 2021 03:24:58      انڈین آواز

Schools reopen after nearly 18 months in Bangladesh

Schools upto class 12 opened in Bangladesh after almost 18 months on Sunday as the COVID 19 situation in the country eased over the last few days. Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinees are attending the classes with strict government instructions to follow the health guidelines.

However, the majority of students will still not be attending the classes on a daily basis as the government has allowed only students of Classes 5, 10 and 12 to attend the classes on a daily basis. Other students from class 1-4 and 6-9 and 11 will attend classes once a week till the government decides to open the schools for everyone on a daily basis.

Schools will not permit assemblies to be held during this period but a few physical activities may be permitted keeping in mind the mental and physical health of students.

Prior to opening of the schools, the government had issued a 19 point guideline outlining the steps to be followed by the school administration. It requires temperature monitoring of teachers, students and staff, keeping one room as an isolation centre to be used in case of need, maintaining social distance of 3 feet, providing hand washing facilities, cleanliness and awareness measures among others.

The schools are required to send a regular report to the government about the compliance with the health guidelines.

Cautioning against any laxity in maintaining health guidelines, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni told the media on Sunday that in case there is a spike in infection, the schools will be closed again.

Schools in Bangladesh have remained closed since March 17 last year after the first Coronavirus case was detected on March 8 in the country.

Bangladesh reported 48 deaths and 1327 new infections on Saturday. The sample positivity rate in the country declined to 7.03 percent.

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

The Indian Awaaz