इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2024 02:42:17      انڈین آواز

UN condemns deadly attacks in Moscow

Published On: By

AMN

The UN chief condemned in the strongest possible terms Friday’s deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow.

Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 100 others ahead of a sold-out rock concert. The media is reporting that a terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities have yet to apprehend the assailants. 

“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation,” said his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq. “He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.”

Security Council: ‘Reprehensible act of terrorism’

The Security Council also condemned “the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in a press statement released on Friday evening.

“This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of dozens of lives,” Council members said, expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Russian people.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Russian Government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

UN officials outraged at Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy plants

Top UN officials and agencies on the ground in Ukraine on Friday condemned overnight large-scale coordinated Russian strikes on energy plants across the country that killed at least five people and left 1.5 million without electricity.

The UN chief António Guterres condemned in the strongest terms the large-scale missile and drone attacks, his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said on Friday.

Guterres appalled at attacks on civilians

“The Secretary-General is appalled by the continued killing and destruction and once again underlines that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law; they are unacceptable and must end immediately,” Mr. Haq said.

Multiple types of missiles and drones were launched throughout the early morning hours, disrupting water supplies in some areas and leaving more than 1.5 million Ukrainians without electricity across Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy and Kirovohrad.

