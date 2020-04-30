UGC releases guidelines on Exams & Academic Calendar for Universities

AMN

University Grants Commission, UGC has released guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The academic session 2020-21 may commence from the 1st of August for old students and from the 1st of September for fresh students.

Intermediate semester students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester.

In states where COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in July. For Terminal Semester Students, exams will be held in July.

A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations.

A COVID-19 cell will be created in the UGC for faster decision making.