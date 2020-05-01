Latest News

NTA extends deadline for submission of online applications for various exams

National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for submission of online applications for various examinations.

The decision has been taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The last date to apply for the National Council of Hotel Management JEE 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University admission test for PhD and OPENMAT (MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination has been further extended till 15th of May this year.

In a statement, the NTA said the last date for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test has also been extended till 5th of June this year.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after 15th May 2020 only.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

