UGC declares 21 universities as fake

AMN / NEW DELHI

University Grant Commission, UGC has declared twenty-one 21 universities as fake. In a letter, UGC said that 21 institutions are functioning in self-styled manner across the country, which are not recognized by the commission. Awaring the students UGC said that these institutions are not empowered to confer a degree.

UGC said the highest eight such fake universities are functioning in Delhi and three in Uttar Pradesh. It said that the remaining ten fake universities belong to the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi has the highest eight such fake universities — All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh has seven such fake universities — candhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash chandra Bose Univirsity (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha parishad.

Apart from these, universities from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are also listed.