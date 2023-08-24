इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2023 06:58:04      انڈین آواز

UAE Prez Applauds India’s Chandrayaan-3 Landing as Monumental Scientific Achievement

AMN

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed has offered his warm congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people on the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface. The President hailed the accomplishment as not only a remarkable scientific feat but also a substantial addition to India’s rich history of contributions to humanity.

In his congratulatory tweet, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed expressed his admiration, stating, “I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi and the Indian people for the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon. A great scientific achievement added to the Indian civilizational achievements in the service of humanity. My sincere wishes to India for more successes. The successful lunar landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft represents a significant leap for collective scientific progress,” the President stated. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for this historic achievement in the service of humankind.”

