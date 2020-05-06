Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Schools reopen in Wuhan
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
इंडियन आवाज़     06 May 2020 10:36:38      انڈین آواز

UAE: Massive fire reported in one of residential towers in Sharjah

WEB DESK

Massive fire has been reported in one of the residential towers in Sharjah. According to reports, the building is inhabited mostly by Indians. The quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster, authorities said.

The name of the building is Abco Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the area with 40 floors. The reason for the fire is not known yet.According to an eye witness, the fire is now under control. However, the building is still apparently simmering from inside.

No casualties have been reported so far. The fire started at 9.04 pm yesterday. Residents have been evacuated. Residents of the nearby buildings have also been evacuated. Due to the sterilization drive in the UAE to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus, residents are advised to stay at home between 10 pm to 6 am everyday.

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

