US govt begins talks on winding down White House Task Force on Coronavirus

WEB DESK

The US government has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies. US Vice President Mike Pence leads the task force.

Pence said, Trump administration is discussing about the proper time for the task force to complete its work. Confirming the news, President Donald Trump said, the country is starting to open up and his government is looking at phase two and other phases.

Trump said the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a very safe phase for gradual reopening. He said, thanks to the profound commitment of citizens, US has flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. There has been a sharp decline in the number of new cases and deaths in the country in the last one week.