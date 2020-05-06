Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Schools reopen in Wuhan
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
इंडियन आवाज़     06 May 2020 10:36:44      انڈین آواز

US govt begins talks on winding down White House Task Force on Coronavirus

WEB DESK

The US government has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies. US Vice President Mike Pence leads the task force.

Pence said, Trump administration is discussing about the proper time for the task force to complete its work. Confirming the news, President Donald Trump said, the country is starting to open up and his government is looking at phase two and other phases.

Trump said the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a very safe phase for gradual reopening. He said, thanks to the profound commitment of citizens, US has flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. There has been a sharp decline in the number of new cases and deaths in the country in the last one week.

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

