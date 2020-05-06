Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Schools reopen in Wuhan
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
इंडियन आवाज़     06 May 2020 10:35:50      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Further relaxation in restrictions amid Corona crisis

Following up on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s announcement on Monday about restricted opening of shops and small and cottage enterprises in Bangladesh, the government of Bangladesh announced further relaxation in the restrictions imposed in the wake of Corona pandemic.

Ging ahead with gradual and conditional opening up of some crucial sectors, Bangladesh has announced that shops and malls will open from May 10. In view of the upcoming festival of Eid, the government has decided to allow shops and malls to open from 10 in the morning till 4 in the afternoon. However it has instructed that the health directives including the use of hand sanitisers must be observed in the malls.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced on Monday that small and cottage enterprises in districts will also be allowed to open. Earlier, the Ready Made Garment factories were also allowed to open with certain conditions to meet the export demand.

These steps have come despite Bangladesh reporting the largest single day spike in Corona cases today with 786 new people detected with the Corona virus infection. Clearly, government is trying hard to balance the needs of the health emergency with the imperatives of livelihood and employment in the country.

