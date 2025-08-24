UAE Condemns Israel’s Settlement Plan and Gaza Military Operations

The United Arab Emirates has condemned Israel’s newly-announced settlement plan in the occupied West Bank and its ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip. The UAE Foreign Ministry said that the measures were serious violations of international law and relevant UN resolutions and posed a grave threat to regional and international efforts to achieve peace and establish an independent Palestinian state.



Israel this week announced plans to build thousands of new settlement units in the West Bank, a move widely criticized by the international community as a major obstacle to a two-state solution.