Ex-Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe Shifted to ICU

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, said doctors recommended moving him from the Emergency Treatment Unit to the ICU due to his medical condition. Mr. Wickremesinghe was transferred from the Prison Hospital to the Colombo National Hospital earlier today.

Hospital sources reported that Mr. Wickremesinghe was transferred following a deterioration in his health. He was remanded to police custody till 26th August by Colombo Fort Magistrate’s court in a case involving misuse of state funds during his stint as the President.