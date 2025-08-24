Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia downs four Ukrainian bombs, 160 drones in last 24 hours: Defence Ministry

Aug 24, 2025

WEB DESK

Russia said that over the past 24 hours, it shot down four Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 160 drones. Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones over the country’s western border regions.

On-duty air defense systems downed 13 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 over the Bryansk Region and one over the Kaluga Region” between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Moscow Time.

It said 20 more fixed-wing drones were destroyed within the following two hours — eight over Bryansk, seven over Smolensk, three over Kursk and two over Kaluga.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry stated that 22 people have been killed and another 105 injured due to Ukraine’s shelling and drone strikes over the past week.

The ministry also shared a map marking the attacked areas in the Russian territory.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pentagon intelligence chief Lt Gen Jeffery removed by US Defence Secretary

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Vietnam, China begin emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki strengthens

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian FM Lavrov accuses West of blocking Ukraine peace talks

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

145th US Open Begins in New York with Star-Studded Lineup

25 August 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from cricket

24 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بنگلہ دیش نے پاکستان کے نائب وزیرِاعظم کے دعوے کو مسترد کیا

24 August 2025 11:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान के उप प्रधानमंत्री का दावा खारिज किया, कहा– 1971 के मुद्दे अब भी अनसुलझे

24 August 2025 11:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!