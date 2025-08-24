Russia downs four Ukrainian bombs, 160 drones in last 24 hours: Defence Ministry

WEB DESK

Russia said that over the past 24 hours, it shot down four Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 160 drones. Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones over the country’s western border regions.

On-duty air defense systems downed 13 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 over the Bryansk Region and one over the Kaluga Region” between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Moscow Time.

It said 20 more fixed-wing drones were destroyed within the following two hours — eight over Bryansk, seven over Smolensk, three over Kursk and two over Kaluga.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry stated that 22 people have been killed and another 105 injured due to Ukraine’s shelling and drone strikes over the past week.

The ministry also shared a map marking the attacked areas in the Russian territory.