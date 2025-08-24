Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European postal services suspend shipment of packages to US over import tariffs

Aug 24, 2025

WEB DESK

Multiple postal services around Europe have announced that they are suspending the shipment of many packages to the United States amid a lack of clarity over new import duties.

Postal services in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Italy said they will stop shipping most merchandise to the US effective immediately. France and Austria will follow tomorrow, and the United Kingdom Tuesday.

Under a decree signed by President Donald Trump last month, international goods that were previously exempt from US tariffs will be subject to import duties from August 29. Letters, books, gifts and small parcels worth less than 100 US Dollars will continue to be exempt.

A trade framework agreed by the US and the European Union last month set a 15% tariff on the vast majority of products shipped from the EU.

Many European postal services say they are pausing deliveries now because they cannot guarantee the goods will enter the US before August 29. They cite ambiguity about what kind of goods are covered by the new rules, and the lack of time to process their implications.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pentagon intelligence chief Lt Gen Jeffery removed by US Defence Secretary

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Vietnam, China begin emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki strengthens

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian FM Lavrov accuses West of blocking Ukraine peace talks

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

145th US Open Begins in New York with Star-Studded Lineup

25 August 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from cricket

24 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بنگلہ دیش نے پاکستان کے نائب وزیرِاعظم کے دعوے کو مسترد کیا

24 August 2025 11:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान के उप प्रधानमंत्री का दावा खारिज किया, कहा– 1971 के मुद्दे अब भी अनसुलझे

24 August 2025 11:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!