US: At least five killed in New York tour bus crash

WEB DESK

In United States, at least five people, including an Indian national, have been killed when a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 passengers crashed on a highway outside Buffalo.

The deadly crash occurred on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, near Buffalo, according to New York State Police.

The bus was travelling back to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls, with 54 people on board, including two bus company employees, police said. Most of the passengers were Indian, Chinese or Filipino.