Iran forces kill six terrorists, arrest two

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said that its forces had smashed a terrorist team in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing six of its members and arresting two others.

Three Iranian security forces were wounded during the clash which took several hours.

According to a statement published on the ministry’s website, members of the terror team, seven non-Iranian nationals, had entered Iran through the country’s eastern border during the past days.

The statement added the members were equipped with different kinds of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices, saying among the items seized from the terrorists were laser-guided grenade launchers, US-made machine guns, grenades, explosive vests, two-way radios, ammunition as well as a number of vehicles and motorcycles. It said the available evidence was indicative of the terrorist cell’s Israeli-affiliated nature.

Sistan and Baluchestan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has suffered several terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.