Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US government seeks to deport Kilmar Ábrego García to Uganda

Aug 24, 2025

WEB DESK

US immigration authorities plan to deport Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda after he declined an offer to be sent to Costa Rica in exchange for remaining in jail and pleading guilty to human smuggling charges.

Garcia was released from jail on Friday, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed his attorneys that he must report to its Baltimore Field Office tomorrow for deportation proceedings to Uganda.

US officials have hinted in the past at the possibility that Abrego Garcia, who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador earlier this year before being returned to the US in June to face the charges, may be deported to a third country.

But until Friday, it wasn’t clear whether they would let his trial conclude before they initiated any removal proceedings.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka hosts International Kite Festival 2025

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: Opposition leaders accuse government of using law to target political opponents

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukrainian drone shot down near nuclear power plant

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

त्योहारी सीज़न से पहले GST ढांचे में बड़ा बदलाव संभव

24 August 2025 6:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt eyes GST overhaul ahead of festive season; industry seeks relief, clarity

24 August 2025 6:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

انٹرنیٹ کے عہد میں دم توڑتی اخبار فروشی

24 August 2025 5:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Female Genital Mutilation FGM Declining, But Not Enough; Youth Demand Action

24 August 2025 5:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!