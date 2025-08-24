US government seeks to deport Kilmar Ábrego García to Uganda

WEB DESK

US immigration authorities plan to deport Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda after he declined an offer to be sent to Costa Rica in exchange for remaining in jail and pleading guilty to human smuggling charges.

Garcia was released from jail on Friday, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed his attorneys that he must report to its Baltimore Field Office tomorrow for deportation proceedings to Uganda.

US officials have hinted in the past at the possibility that Abrego Garcia, who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador earlier this year before being returned to the US in June to face the charges, may be deported to a third country.

But until Friday, it wasn’t clear whether they would let his trial conclude before they initiated any removal proceedings.