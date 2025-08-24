North Korea tests newly improved air defence missiles

WEB DESK

North Korea test-fired its newly improved air defence missiles to assess their combat capability. State media reported that the North Korean President Kim Jong-un supervised the test at different targets yesterday.

The firing test came as South Korea and the United States have been conducting their joint military exercise called Ulchi Freedom Shield since last week for a 11-day run.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the firing demonstrated the missiles’ superior combat capability to promptly respond to aerial targets, such as attack drones or cruise missiles.