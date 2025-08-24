Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea tests newly improved air defence missiles

Aug 24, 2025

WEB DESK

North Korea test-fired its newly improved air defence missiles to assess their combat capability. State media reported that the North Korean President Kim Jong-un supervised the test at different targets yesterday.

The firing test came as South Korea and the United States have been conducting their joint military exercise called Ulchi Freedom Shield since last week for a 11-day run.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the firing demonstrated the missiles’ superior combat capability to promptly respond to aerial targets, such as attack drones or cruise missiles.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka hosts International Kite Festival 2025

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: Opposition leaders accuse government of using law to target political opponents

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukrainian drone shot down near nuclear power plant

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

त्योहारी सीज़न से पहले GST ढांचे में बड़ा बदलाव संभव

24 August 2025 6:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt eyes GST overhaul ahead of festive season; industry seeks relief, clarity

24 August 2025 6:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

انٹرنیٹ کے عہد میں دم توڑتی اخبار فروشی

24 August 2025 5:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Female Genital Mutilation FGM Declining, But Not Enough; Youth Demand Action

24 August 2025 5:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!