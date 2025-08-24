Ukrainian drone shot down near nuclear power plant

WEB DESK

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone was shot down near a nuclear power plant in Russia’s Kursk region today. According to Russian media reports quoting the plant’s management, the downed drone triggered a small fire early this morning.

Many Parts of the Kursk region had been under Ukrainian occupation for several months after Ukrainian forces crossed into Russia’s internationally recognised territory in August 2024.

The Russian Defence Ministry on the other hand, said its air defence systems shot down 95 Ukrainian drones over the Russian region during the past night.