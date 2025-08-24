Sri Lanka: Opposition leaders accuse government of using law to target political opponents

WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, the arrest of former president Ranil Wickremesinghe has united the opposition in the island nation.

Several opposition leaders addressed the media earlier today where they condemned the move by the investigating authorities to arrest Mr Wickremesinghe.

Speaking under the theme “Let’s defeat the constitutional dictatorship,” the parties accused the government of using the law to target political opponents.

Leaders from several opposition groups said the detention of Wickremesinghe was part of a broader effort to weaken democratic institutions and silence dissent.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga sent a message expressing her opposition to the arrest. Former President Maithripala Sirisena, and other leaders also expressed their support to Mr. Wickremesinghe.

76 year old former President, Mr. Wickremesinghe, was remanded by Fort Magistrate’s court in a case on charges of misusing state funds during a foreign tour in 2023. He was later admitted to National Hospital, where he was shifted to ICU on advice of doctors.