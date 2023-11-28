U.S. : Biden will not attend U.N. climate summit in Dubai

FILE

U.S. President Joe Biden will not attend the U.N. climate summit in Dubai this week, a U.S. official said. The president’s schedule for Thursday released by the White House shows him hosting a bilateral meeting with President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of the Republic of Angola and attending the National Tree Lighting. Dozens of countries plan to push for the world’s first deal to phase out CO2-emitting coal, oil and gas at the Dubai meeting.

Another objective of the summit is to mobilising more funds to support the world’s most vulnerable nations to cope with the impacts of climate change.