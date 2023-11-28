इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2023 01:52:20      انڈین آواز

U.S. : Biden will not attend U.N. climate summit in Dubai

Leave a comment
Published On: By

FILE

U.S. President Joe Biden will not attend the U.N. climate summit in Dubai this week, a U.S. official said. The president’s schedule for Thursday released by the White House shows him hosting a bilateral meeting with President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of the Republic of Angola and attending the National Tree Lighting. Dozens of countries plan to push for the world’s first deal to phase out CO2-emitting coal, oil and gas at the Dubai meeting. 

Another objective of the summit is to mobilising more funds to support the world’s most vulnerable nations to cope with the impacts of climate change. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

دورہ انٹارکٹکا میں گوتیرش کی اپیل ’موسمیاتی بدنظمی‘ روکیں

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل نے خبردار کیا ہے کہ انٹارکٹکا کو ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart