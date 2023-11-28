North Korea closes its embassy in Bangladesh

AMN

North Korea has closed down its embassy in Bangladesh, mentioning that Pyongyang would maintain relations with Dhaka through its embassy in New Delhi. North Korea communicated its decision about closure of its embassy in Dhaka to the foreign ministry of Bangladesh through a note verbale.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry official told media persons in Dhaka on Sunday about the note verbale received from North Korea. The note verbale said that they are closing down embassies in Bangladesh, as well as in Nepal, to better manage and operate their activities in the region from their New Delhi mission, said the official.

The embassy in Dhaka is North Korea’s sixth diplomatic mission to close since late October following those in Spain, Hong Kong, Uganda, Angola and Nepal.

North Korean officials stationed in Dhaka left Bangladesh on November 21, reports local media.

It is mentionable that Bangladesh does not have its embassy in North Korea and maintains its relations with North Korea through its embassy in China.