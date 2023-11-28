इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2023 01:52:12      انڈین آواز

North Korea closes its embassy in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

North Korea has closed down its embassy in Bangladesh, mentioning that Pyongyang would maintain relations with Dhaka through its embassy in New Delhi. North Korea communicated its decision about closure of its embassy in Dhaka to the foreign ministry of Bangladesh through a note verbale. 

The Bangladesh foreign ministry official told media persons in Dhaka on Sunday about the note verbale received from North Korea. The note verbale said that they are closing down embassies in Bangladesh, as well as in Nepal, to better manage and operate their activities in the region from their New Delhi mission, said the official.

The embassy in Dhaka is North Korea’s sixth diplomatic mission to close since late October following those in Spain, Hong Kong, Uganda, Angola and Nepal. 

North Korean officials stationed in Dhaka left Bangladesh on November 21, reports local media. 

It is mentionable that Bangladesh does not have its embassy in North Korea and maintains its relations with North Korea through its embassy in China.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

دورہ انٹارکٹکا میں گوتیرش کی اپیل ’موسمیاتی بدنظمی‘ روکیں

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل نے خبردار کیا ہے کہ انٹارکٹکا کو ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart