Egypt and Qatar close to reaching deal to extend Israel’s truce with Gaza

AMN

Egypt’s State Information Service head Diaa Rashwan has said that Egypt and Qatar are close to reaching a deal to extend Israel’s truce with Gaza by two days. He said, the two-day extension would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian detainees.

Earlier, the Palestinian Authority said that Qatar, Egypt, US, EU and Spain are working to extend the four-day truce deal.

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister, Riyad Al-Maliki also called for a lasting ceasefire to avoid an increase in civilian deaths.

Meanwhile, Israeli government spokesperson Eilon Levy has said that Hamas was aware of Israel’s willingness to extend the truce in return for the release of 50 more captives held in Gaza. Mr Levy said, 184 Israelis are still detained in the Gaza Strip.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that an extension of the truce would allow for much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and the release of more hostages.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief also called for an extension to the truce and to make it long-lasting in order to work on a political solution. Today marked the final day of an agreed four-day pause in the fighting.