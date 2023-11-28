Christopher Luxon swears in as New Zealand’s prime minister

@chrisluxonmp

Christopher Luxon has been sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister Monday. The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Governor-General Cindy Kiro.

Luxon leads a conservative coalition after his National Party struck a deal on Friday with two smaller parties following a general election last month. Under the coalition agreement, Luxon has promised to deliver tax cuts and less government bureaucracy, including a 6.5% cut to the public service.

After the swearing-in ceremony, he said his top priority is to improve the economy. He said he would hold his first Cabinet meeting tomorrow and look to quickly finalize a 100-day plan.