इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2023 11:18:44      انڈین آواز

Korean military spy satellite takes “in detail” photos of White House, Pentagon

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The military spy satellite that was launched by North Korea on November 21 has taken “in detail” photos of the White House, the Pentagon, and nuclear aircraft carriers docked at a US naval base, Yonhap News reported. The North Korean leader of the communist state, Kim Jong-un, saw the photos in an operations report from the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Monday morning and dawn Tuesday

The images were taken of the White House and the Pentagon at 11:36 p.m. on Monday. The spy satellite also took photos of Naval Station Norfolk, Newport News Shipyard, and a Virginia airfield, all located in Virginia, at 11:35 p.m. Monday. Newport News Shipyard is known for providing submarines to the US Navy, while Naval Station Norfolk is the home port of the US Navy’s Fleet Forces Command. Four US Navy nuclear aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier were spotted in the photos. North Korea launched the Malligyong-1 spy satellite on a new type of Chollima-1 rocket after two failed launches in May and August, respectively.

North Korea has claimed the satellite has taken photos of major military facilities in South Korea and the US territories of Guam and Hawaii. The satellite appears to have entered orbit; however, South Korea’s military has said they are monitoring the satellite to see if it is functioning normally. North Korea earlier said the Malligyong-1 will begin its official mission on Friday. The country vowed to launch several more satellites within a short span of time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart