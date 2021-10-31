PM Modi visits Vatican City, invites Pope Francis to India
Two neo-Nazi handed nine-year US prison terms over apparent attack plot

Two neo-Nazis who were recorded plotting a violent attack to bring down the US Government have been sentenced to nine years in prison. Brian Mark Lemley and Canadian Patrik Jordan Mathews were members of the Base, a white nationalist terror group. They pleaded guilty to charges in June. Although the pair were not found guilty of any violent crimes, the judge determined that their sentences deserved a terror enhancement.

CCTV cameras installed in their home in Delaware captured the men discussing how a gun rally in Richmond, Virginia, last year could be used to orchestrate the downfall of the US Government. As well as destroying railway lines and poisoning water supplies, they planned to break a racist mass murderer responsible for a 2015 church shooting out of a prison in Indiana, according to investigators.

The Base, formed in 2018, seeks to create terrorist cells in the US and other countries in an attempt to establish fascist, white ethno-states through a race war, say hate-group monitors.

In July, the UK Home Secretary announced that the group would be banned under the nation’s anti-terror laws.

