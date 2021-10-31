US FDA allows emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech corona vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years

WEB DESK
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in children between five and 11 years. It will be the first Corona vaccine for young children in the United States. The decision comes after a high-level medical panel advising the government endorsed the shots.
The FDA decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million American children, many of whom are back in school for offline classes. The FDA authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in young children.
Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine showed 90.7 percent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11.