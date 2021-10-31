US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan
Yemen: At least 9 killed in Aden airport car bomb

At least nine people were killed in a car bombing near an airport in Yemen’s temporary capital, Aden yesterday.

Another 12 people are believed to have been injured in the explosion. Prime Minister Mueen Abdulmalek Saeed has described the incident as a terrorist bombing.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility. Reports said the attack coincided with the arrival of Aden’s former governor at the airport. He is unhurt.

The current governor was himself a target of a car bombing three weeks ago which left another six people dead.

The country’s internationally recognised government has been based in Aden since 2014, when Houthi rebels forced them from the capital, Sanaa.

