Two IIT ISM, Dhanbad students get highest pay packages

WEB DESK / AMN

World famous software and media company, Bloomberg has offered a package of 90 lakh rupees and 81 lakh rupees to Banipreet Raheja and Abhinav Vajpayee, two students of Computer Science Engineering students of IIT ISM, Dhanbad amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has set a new record of the highest package offered during the campus placements in the technical institute.

China’s Internet software company Byte Dance has also offered an annual pay package of sixty six lakh eighteen thousand rupees to Tushar Arora, Environment Engineering student in the off campus placement.

Earlier software company giant Google has offered a package of 54 lakh 57 thousand rupees to seven (7) students and Japanese company Linkwiz had offered annual packages of Rs 48 lakh 31 thousand to the students of IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

A total of 675 students of B.Tech and other courses of 2021 batch have been placed on campus by more than 144 companies offering pre-placement offers to students of the institute. The campus placement cell official said that the students of the institute have performed more than expected.